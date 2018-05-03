× Police Make Arrest In 2017 Of iPads, iPhones At Rogers Business

ROGERS (KFSM) — Police arrested one of two men Tuesday suspected in the 2017 burglary of a Rogers business.

Antonn Roshauud Hampton, 24, address unknown, was arrested Wednesday on commercial burglary, theft of property, and first-degree criminal mischief in the theft of several iPads, iPhones and Beats headphones at The Recon Group on North Sixth Street in Rogers.

According to an affidavit, Rogers Police were called to investigate a burglary that took place in the early morning hours of Aug. 19, 2017. Police found someone had gotten onto the roof and used a rope to lower themselves through a ventilation shaft they had cut or pried open with pliers or wire cutters. They also brought a ladder, which detached and was abandoned at the scene. Police discovered that the burglars had put several boxes of iPads and iPhones into the clear plastic bags they took from the business’ trash cans, and the bags broke as they exited the building, leaving several iPads and iPhones scattered in the building and on the roof. Police also found grey plastic gloves. The business also had security camera footage.

Police traced the ladder to a Walmart store in Little Rock, where they discovered it and other items used in the burglary — including gray plastic gloves, rope, hoodies and pliers — had been purchased by Antonn Roshauud Hampton, who used his Walmart discount card with his name on it to make the purchases, according to the affidavit. Hampton was accompanied by Bobby Lee Jones, 25, the affidavit said, who was identified because he worked as a cook at Dave & Buster’s, and the person on the Walmart surveillance video was seen wearing a cook’s apron. The men drove off in a white cargo van similar to the one seen in the surveillance video the night of the burglary, the affidavit said.

Police traced some of the stolen items to a Little Rock pawn shop, where the owner told them on Aug. 30 about the two iPads being sold there. The owner of the pawn shop called back Sept. 5 to say another person was attempting to sell an iPad that had been packaged in the same manner as the ones identified as stolen. Rogers Police contacted Little Rock police, who arrested Hampton on an outstanding warning.

After questioning, the affidavit said, Hampton confessed to entering The Recon Group after it closed and said he had been with Jones.

Hampton was being held at the Benton County jail on $10,000 bond. He is due in court on June 11.