EF1 Tornado Tears Off Roof Of Chicken House In Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KFSM)- Some parts of the River Valley saw storm damage after severe weather on Thursday (May 3), including Preston Walker Farm near Peter Pender.

A large portion of the steel roof of one chicken house on the farm was torn off and the other chicken houses had some minor damage.

The farmers said they were not on the farm at the time of the storm, but 24,000 baby chickens were inside when it all happened.

The farmers and workers quickly worked to begin cleaning up the debris and temporarily repairing the roof with lumber.

None of the baby chickens were hurt and the farmers said they will continue to keep an eye on them.

The owners said they do have insurance that will cover the damage and they'll continue working to repair the roof and other minor damages.

Just down the road from the farm on Highway 23, a downed tree was blown over by the storm and fell onto the roadway.

Crews were able to get the tree out of the way.

Franklin County Judge, Rickey Bowman and Sheriff, Anthony Boen traveled around the county to take a look at the storm damage.

No injuries were reported in Franklin County.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa confirmed this damage was caused by an EF1 tornado.