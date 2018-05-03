Steel Horse Rally Kicks Off This Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)- You will likely start to hear the sounds of thousands of bikers who are making their way to Fort Smith for the 4th Annual Steel Horse Rally.

"It`s your city, it`s your pride, it`s your Rally," Dennis Snow, Steel Horse Rally president said. "So, come on out and let`s make it special."

For a majority of the weekend, Garrison Avenue will be closed to all vehicles except motorcycles between 5th Street and 13th Street. There will be detour available.

A motorcycle procession will also take place at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday starting at Fort Smith Park and ending on Garrison Avenue.

"It`s nice coming down here and getting in the hills and doing some riding, enjoying the scenery and stuff," Walter Dale, biker said, "You get to meet some new friends and people."

With all the fun and thousands of people expected, Fort Smith Police will be out making sure everything goes accordingly for the rally.

"Every part of the police department is going to be out working this weekend in that downtown area in some form or fashion," Cpl. Anthony Rice said. "We have stepped up the amount of people who are going to be in the downtown area."

Officers are also urging drivers to pay extra attention throughout the area as many bikers will be driving around.

"For some reason, people just do not see motorcycles coming down the street," Cpl. Rice said. "So what we`re asking everybody to do is take a second look when you pull up to an intersection, when you exit a business, when you`re aboutto pull out from a parking spot. Just make sure you look a couple of times to make sure you don`t see a motorcycle coming down the road."

The bikers said they're excited and ready to get the festivities started.

"It`s one of those things, you can see different bikes, you can see different people," Dale said. "You can have fun with it and that`s what it`s all about."

Snow and other organizers for the Steel Horse Rally said it's not only for people who ride motorcycles. Everyone is welcome to join in on the fun.

The profits from the rally benefit local organizations and charities.

The riding kicks off at noon on Friday (May 4) and the festivities go through Saturday night.

For a full schedule of the events or for more information, visit the Steel Horse Rally website.