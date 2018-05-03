× SW Sixth Street In Bentonville To Close Next Week

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Southwest Sixth Street in Bentonville will be closed early next week.

Southwest Sixth Street from Southwest B Street to Southwest C Street will be closed Monday (May 7) and Tuesday (May 8) for utility work.

The closure will take pace from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Detour signs will be in place. Weather or other circumstances could delay the closure.

More information on this and other Bentonville street closures is available here.