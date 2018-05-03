SW Sixth Street In Bentonville To Close Next Week
BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Southwest Sixth Street in Bentonville will be closed early next week.
Southwest Sixth Street from Southwest B Street to Southwest C Street will be closed Monday (May 7) and Tuesday (May 8) for utility work.
The closure will take pace from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Detour signs will be in place. Weather or other circumstances could delay the closure.
More information on this and other Bentonville street closures is available here.