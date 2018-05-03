Thursday Storms Timing
Another round of heavy rain and storms will be moving into our region midday on Thursday. Gusty winds, lightning, and heavy rain are the main threats. Here is the timing for this next round:
(Timings of the heavy rain are estimated, +/- 30 min possible, some light rain is possible before the heaviest begins)
Northwest Arkansas:
- Bella Vista — 11:15AM
- Bentonville — 11:00AM
- Fayetteville — 10:50AM
- Mountainburg — 11:00AM
- Rogers — 11:00AM
- Siloam Springs — 10:35AM
- Springdale — 10:55AM
River Valley:
- Booneville — 12:00PM
- Clarksville — 1:00PM
- Fort Smith — 11:20AM
- Greenwood — 12:15PM
- Mena — 12:30PM
- Paris — 12:15PM
- Poteau — 11:30AM
- Sallisaw — 10:45AM
- Waldron — 12:15PM
Here are threats:
-5NEWS Weather Team