× Thursday Storms Timing

Another round of heavy rain and storms will be moving into our region midday on Thursday. Gusty winds, lightning, and heavy rain are the main threats. Here is the timing for this next round:

(Timings of the heavy rain are estimated, +/- 30 min possible, some light rain is possible before the heaviest begins)

Northwest Arkansas:

Bella Vista — 11:15AM

Bentonville — 11:00AM

Fayetteville — 10:50AM

Mountainburg — 11:00AM

Rogers — 11:00AM

Siloam Springs — 10:35AM

Springdale — 10:55AM

River Valley:

Booneville — 12:00PM

Clarksville — 1:00PM

Fort Smith — 11:20AM

Greenwood — 12:15PM

Mena — 12:30PM

Paris — 12:15PM

Poteau — 11:30AM

Sallisaw — 10:45AM

Waldron — 12:15PM

Here are threats:

Meteorologist Joe Pennington will have the latest at noon on 5NEWS at Noon.

-5NEWS Weather Team