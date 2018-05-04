× Benton County’s Fisher Ford Road To Be Reduced To One Lane

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Fisher Ford Road in western Benton County will be reduced to one lane for repairs starting net week, Benton County Communications Director Channing Barker said in a news release.

The road from Sawmill Road to the Siloam Springs Kayak Park will be closed to one lane for repairs starting Tuesday (May 8). Fisher Ford Road will be down to one lane for 10 working days and should be back open in late May, weather permitting.