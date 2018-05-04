× Corps Of Engineers Opens Beaver Dam Flood Gates

BEAVER DAM (KFSM) — The Little Rock District of the Corps of Engineers opened the Beaver Dam spillway gates today (May 4).

The Corps opened the gates one foot at Beaver Dam this morning at 6:30 a.m.

The spillway releases 7,500 cubic feet per second of water, combined with 3,750 cubic square feet released through one turbine generator for a total release of about 11,300 cubic square feet. One hydropower unit is currently offline for repairs.

As a reminder, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has closed Arkansas 187 over Beaver Dam. The road closed to traffic on Monday (April 30) and is expected to remain closed over the next three weeks. U.S. 62 is the recommended alternate route.

More information is available by calling the Corps of Engineers at (479) 626-1210.