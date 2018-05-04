× Eighth Inning Rally Lifts Arkansas Past LSU

BATON ROUGE (KFSM) – Arkansas was putting good swings on LSU starting pitcher Zack Hess Friday night but could muster just a pair of solo home runs off the hard throwing right hander in the first seven innings.

The third solo home run of the night was the spark the Razorbacks needed.

Eric Cole’s second solo shot of the night sparked a three run eighth inning as No. 5 Arkansas rallied past LSU for a 5-4 win in the SEC series opener. The Razorbacks will go for their first series win in Baton Rouge since 2004 on Saturday.

After Cole’s blast to lead off the eighth inning, Dominc Fletcher, Evan Lee and Jared Gates all singled with the final two driving in runs as Arkansas took a two game lead in the SEC West. Ole Miss lost at South Carolina to help the Hogs.

Blaine Knight was looking to build off his perfect record but he was lifted after six innings in which he game up four runs on eight hits. Barrett Loseke and Jake Reindl finished things off as they combined to strike out four in the final three innings. Reindl picked up his fifth save of the year as he struck out the final two batters of the game.

