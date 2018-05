× Fayetteville Police: Man Stabs Brother After Fight

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police responded to a stabbing in Fayetteville Friday morning (May 4).

A man stabbed his brother after a fight at about 9:15 a.m. at an apartment complex on the 2500 block of Sycamore, according to police.

The victim was able to get away and call for help. He was taken to a local hospital.

Police said the man is now in custody.