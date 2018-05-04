× First Friday Kicks Off In Bentonville

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — The First Friday series kicked off in Bentonville Friday night.

An evening full of activities were held on Lawrence Plaza and the Bentonville Film Festival hosted outdoor screenings and giveaways.

“We just enjoy being with each other and spending time out here together,” Brooke Neufer said.

First Friday is a big hit with families in the area. Neufer told 5NEWS it is the perfect backdrop to unwind and start the weekend.

“We’re looking forward to a lot going on tonight seeing a lot of people finally the weather is nice enough to get out and get down here,” she said

With arts and crafts and vendors on one end and the Bentonville Film Festival showing an afternoon movie, some call it a perfect Friday evening.

Bentonville resident Dean Scullawl has attended the film festival every year and said it is one event that adds so much character to the thriving city.

“It’s great to see and Bentonville has grown so much over the years and so much is happening and of course this just brings so much more excitement to the city,” he said.