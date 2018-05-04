Fort Smith Woman Arrested In Texas Negligent Homicide Case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A Fort Smith woman was arrested Wednesday (May 2) in connection with the death of a Texas man in 2017.

Fort Smith police said they were contacted by Bell County authorities in Texas and asked to arrest Sybil Warrick at her Fort Smith home. She is a facing a charge in Texas of negligent homicide.

"She was cooperative, and she was taken to the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center without incident," said Cpl. Anthony Rice with the Fort Smith Police Department.

According to court documents, Warrick is accused of hitting tow truck driver Scott Bowles as he worked alongside Highway 190 in Bell County, Texas.

Investigators said Warrick was driving a minivan along the highway in May 2017 and amputated Bowles' leg when she clipped him.

Bowles later died at a Texas hospital.

This week, Warrick was indicted by the Bell County grand jury on a charge of negligent homicide. She will soon go back to Texas to face that charge.

"Right now, she is sitting at the Sebastian County Detention Center awaiting extradition," Rice said.

Bowles leaves behind a wife and two sons.