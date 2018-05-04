× Highway 64 Westbound Down To One Lane From Fort Smith To Roland

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The westbound lane of US Highway 64 from the Garrison Avenue Bridge in Fort Smith into Roland is now reduced to one lane.

The road will be reduced to one lane through summer 2018, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

The closure is due to a $6 million ongoing bridge rehabilitation program.

Officials recommend drivers plan extra travel time when using the westbound lane or to use an alternate route all together.

The overall project is expected to continue through the first part of 2019.

The closure does not include the eastbound lane coming from Roland and going into Fort Smith.