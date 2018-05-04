Medical Students, Community Members Get ‘Buzzed’ For Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Men and women in our area are taking a bold step to fight cancer that affects kids by rocking bald heads.

On Friday, members of the Student Osteopathic Medical Association (SOMA) at the Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine held a special event to raise money to fight pediatric cancer.

During the event, several students had either their heads shaved, cut, or dyed.

Bryce Armstrong, 25, was one of them.

Armstrong said he had never participated in this type of event but wanted to send a friendly message to kids who may have lost their hair because of chemotherapy.

"Letting the little ones know that it's not that big of a deal to have to cut your hair, and it signifies something more than that . They're healing, they're growing, you know, on their way to becoming healthy again," Armstrong said.

The money goes to an organization called the Baldrick Foundation, which helps raise money for pediatric cancer research.

National studies show it impacts one child every two minutes worldwide.

It’s a worthy cause that these medical students are passionate about.

" We might not be able to solve their problem now, but hopefully tomorrow, 10 years, 20 years. We'll solve it so a kid doesn’t have to go through all these horrible things again, " said Chris Hancock, a student at the college.

As of Friday evening, the initiative had raised more than $5,200, which was above the group’s initial goal.

In the future, SOMA members want the event to grow and reach more people in the community.

Friday’s event was open to the public.