Steel Horse Rally Roars Into Fort Smith Today

FORT SMITH -- Folks in Fort Smith are waking up to the roar of motorcycles this morning.

The 4th annual Steel Horse Rally kicks off today (May 4) at noon in downtown Fort Smith.

Participants can shop at the Horse Rally Vendor Village in the 800 block of Garrison Avenue. New events this year include the Steel Horse Rally Shootout, which is a pro and amateur dirt track motorcycle race that will take place at the Tri-State Speedway in Pocola, Oklahoma.

On Saturday, the thunder rolls through Garrison Avenue during the Valley Motorcycle Parade. This year, the parade will be led by the Fort Smith Police Department. After the parade, the Sound Room will host the evening's entertainment of the official Steel Horse Rally Concert.

All of these events raise money for local charities, including Buddy Smith Veteran's Home, the Children's Service League, the Fort Smith Museum of History and the Arc for the River Valley.

"It's four great charities, and we always raise money for local charities only," said Dennis Snow, event organizer. "Not that we have anything against national [charities], but we want to see the money raised her stay right here in our backyard so you can see it work."

The Vendor Village will also open at noon featuring merchandise vendors and food trucks.