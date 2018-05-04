× Training Exercises To Close Arkansas Highway In Barling

BARLING (KFSM) — Training exercises being conducted by the Department of Energy’s Office of Secure Transportation will close Arkansas 549 on Tuesday (May 8).

The highway, also known as the future Interstate 49, will be closed from Arkansas 22 (Fort Street) to the north to U.S. 71 to the south, according to a news release from the department. The closing will take place from 6 p.m. to midnight.

The Office of Secure Transportation will be conducting training exercises at that time.

Questions about the closure should be made to the local Exercise Control Center at (479) 709-5302/5303.