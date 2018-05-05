Benton County Fair Grounds Working On Drawing Bigger Crowds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) -- Adding new events such as, "Cowboy Mounted Shooting," is what the Benton County Fair Grounds is doing as a new tactic to draw larger crowds.

Along with the annual fair, the non-profit also is a host site for things like FFA and 4-H educational events.

Some of things they have been doing to draw more people here is getting word out about the facility and working with other groups here in the area.

Benton County Fair Grounds Fair and Event Manager Susan Koehler said, "we've been working closely with Visit Bentonville because they have so much interaction with outside interests and promoting Bentonville as a whole. So we're really trying to find a stride, maybe we could have more horse events, other livestock shows."

So far, Koehler said they have already started to see some good reactions from the work they have been doing. She said they are also working on a strategic plan on what else they can do here at the fair grounds.