Cinco De Mayo Celebration In Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) -- The Hispanic Women's Organization of Arkansas (HWOA) had a Cinco de Mayo celebration Saturday (May 5).

The event held at the Jones Center in Springdale featured vendors and performers celebrating Latin American culture and history.

A big part of the event is raising money for a scholarship presented by the HWOA.

Cinco de Mayo is an official holiday in two Mexican states celebrating the country's victory against french forces in 1862 -- also known as the "Battle of Puebla."