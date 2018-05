× Fire Department On Scene Of Possible Ammonia Leak In Lowell

LOWELL (KFSM)—The Lowell Fire Department is currently on the scene of a possible ammonia leak at Zero Mountain on North Bloomington Street.

According to the fire department’s Facebook page, 71B from Robinson to School Avenue is shut down as a precaution.

The post urges people living in the area to stay inside their homes while they investigate and to check their Facebook page for updates on the situation.