Flavors: Carolyn’s Cheesecake House In Van Buren

Hey guys, Megan Graddy here. For this week’s Flavors I have a sweet tooth, so we are in Van Buren at Carolyn’s Cheesecake House, home of the world-famous cheesecake stuffed chocolate dipped strawberry! Let’s head inside and see what Carolyn has for us.

“Years ago, we needed something to raise money to help out with the daycare, so we started selling cheesecakes it took us about 11 months to create a flavor because we wanted our cheesecake to stand up and be beautiful it was a challenge, but we finally did it we knew we had something everybody would love,” said Carolyn Pennel, owner of Carolyn’s Cheesecake House.

Carolyn’s Cheesecake house has a wide variety so there is something for everyone, even two sugar free options daily! “Some of our top flavors are turtle, blueberry, strawberry, banana, banana split, cookies and crème, peanut butter, almond joy, we have 17 flavors available daily, six total flavors of sugar free cheesecake, and we make a whopping 40 flavors of cheesecake.”

Carolyn picked me out on of her most favorites, the banana split cheesecake. It’s topped with chocolate sauce, caramel, bananas, peanuts, whipped cream, and a cherry! It’s light, fluffy, and so deliciously sweet you need to make it a priority to come check this one of a kind dessert destination out.

They also offer a variety of other treats and gift options.

“We do flower candy bouquets, homemade candies, caramel, chocolates in both light and dark, and crème filled as well as dessert platters and trays,” said Pennel.

“They can come in here and they can customize their dessert bar however they would like, slices of cheesecake, strawberries, and our homemade candies they can really pick out anything we offer,” said Tammie Lewis, Baker at Carolyn’s Cheesecake House.

“We also offer deliveries within a 20-mile radius, we can deliver to business and schools,” said Pennel.

One of Carolyn’s products is creating quite the buzz on social media.

“The cheesecake stuffed chocolate dipped strawberries are a huge seller, everyone wants to try them,” said Pennel.

“I have been seeing pictures on Facebook and the reviews have been outstanding, so I thought, I’ve got to go see what this is all about, and it’s amazing” said Phyllis Thomas, first time customer at Carolyn’s Cheesecake House.

“We are a specialty shop we want to make you happy and we can satisfy just about anybody’s sweet tooth and it’s a happy place you know, come in and you see what I’m talking about when you taste our cheesecake,” said Pennel.

I think I found my happy place, until next time, I’m Megan Graddy with 5NEWS Flavors of the week.

Segment Sponsored By: Carolyn's Cheesecake House