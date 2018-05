Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A viewing party of the derby was put on by the Junior League of Fort Smith to raise money for community projects Saturday (May 5).

The Michael's Mansion played host as those in attendence wore big hats and sipped bourbon and mint juleps.

There were even a few familiar faces, as 5NEWS Meteorologist Joe Pennington and Garrett Lewis emceed the event.

A raffle and silent auction were also held with all of the proceeds going to help foster children in the area.