Justify Wins The 144th Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KFSM)–A trio of Arkansas Derby horses entered the starting gates as underdogs on a rainy day at Churchill Downs, but it was the race favorite that won the run for the roses.

On a rainy day, Justify and jockey Mike Smith ran best on a sloppy track, holding off 19 other hopeful horses in a time of 2:04.20 to stay undefeated.

Trainer Bob Baffert wins his fifth Kentucky Derby and Smith rides his second winning mount in the Kentucky Derby.

Justify becomes the sixth straight favorite to win at Churchill Downs and the first horse in 136 years to win the Derby after not racing as a two year old.

Magnum Moon (19th), Solomini (10th) and Combatant (18th) were three of the top four horses in the Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn last month.

Justify aims to become the 13th triple crown winner in history. The second leg is the Preakness Stakes in two weeks at Pimlico in Baltimore, Maryland.