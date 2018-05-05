× LSU Evens Series With 6-4 Win Over Arkansas

BATON ROUGE, La. (KFSM)–Arkansas hasn’t won a series in Baton Rouge since 2004. Now the Hogs have to wait until Sunday to attempt to break that streak.

LSU came from behind to knock off No. 5 Arkansas (33-14, 14-9) 6-4. Heston Kjerstad struck out to end the game with a man on base. The freshman went 0-5 with five strikeouts.

The Hogs led 3-2 after the fifth inning, but the seventh and eighth innings sunk Arkansas. Kacey Murphy had allowed four hits and two runs in the first inning, but just two hits until the seventh. Murphy put two men on base and was credited with the two runs that Jake Reindl allowed on a single.

Arkansas trailed 2-0 after the first inning when Antoine Duplantis and Daniel Cabrera knocked RBI singles off Kacey Murphy.

Dominic Fletcher went 3-5 and tied the game with a third inning two run home run, his seventh of the season.

Casey Martin also went 3-5 and has now reached base safely in 25 straight games.

The rubber game of the series is at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.