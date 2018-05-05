Major Tom’s Lawn Control To Provide Free Lawn Care For A Military Family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- A local business is looking to give back to one military family.

Major Tom's Lawn Control LLC is looking to provide free lawn care service to a family that currently has a military member deployed.

The company wants to hear your story and if chosen you'll receive your lawn mowed for free all summer long.

"All we want to do is give back to the community because they have done so much for us. The least we can do is a little bit of something for them," said Major Tom's Lawn Control Owner Timothy Martin.

