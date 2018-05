Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Garrison Avenue in downtown Fort Smith is where thousands of bikers could be seen participating in the 4th Annual Steel Horse Rally.

The rally kicked off Friday (May 5) evening and Saturday (May 5) a parade was held down Garrison Avenue -- all gearing up for tonight's People's Choice Award where a favorite bike will be awarded.

An estimated 30,000 people attended. The event also raises thousands of dollars for local charities.