Sharum’s Garden Center Tips: New Tropical Paradise Center And Tips For Crepe Myrtle Care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Both location of Sharum’s Garden Center has the largest selection of Japanese Maples in the area and they are ready to go home now.

Frank also gave us some tips of how far apart to plant your knock out roses to keep them healthy and full and free from witch’s broom.

The Fort Smith location has also added a new area for their garden center this season.

“When you get done looking at our new show room come out and see the area we like to call tropical paradise,” said Frank Sharum. “It’s great because all of our tropicals are in one area so it makes it easy to shop.”

Frank also shared with us a raised garden they offer now, perfect for a patio garden. You can grow herbs, tomatoes, and plants and the patio garden comes in a variety of sizes.

Crepe myrtles are in season and with that comes maintenance to keep them healthy against the black mildew. Frank recommended a couple products to help with that.

“Bayer tree and shrub drench and this fungle drench are great to put on their now to help get rid of the black mildew, it won’t keep them, but the mildew will suck the life out of them,” said Sharum.

Segment Sponsored By: Sharum’s Garden Center