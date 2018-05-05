× Slight Shower Chance Late Sunday

Nice, warm, and mostly clear weather will stick around Saturday evening and for the majority of Sunday. A weak front is expected to move in Sunday evening and overnight. This could spark a few showers, with the best chances well east of our region.

A twenty percent chance of a stray shower is possible late on Sunday.

This is thanks to a weak cold front that will slide through the region Sunday afternoon and evening. Otherwise a nice Sunday is in store for us.

Rain Zones | SUNDAY 5PM-8PM

Rain Zones | SUNDAY 8PM-11PM

Most folks will remain dry but the chance remains.

-Matt