Soggy Kentucky Derby

If you are planning on watching the Kentucky Derby at 7:34PM CDT, expect a muddy run in Louisville.

The rain has not let up all Saturday for the Kentucky Derby. Louisville’s rain is expected to last throughout the race, not to clear up until late Saturday Night. A flash flood warning was even in effect for parts of Saturday afternoon in the Louisville area.

This may affect the outcome of the race. When weather plays a major role in the derby, another wild card is added to race horse predictions.

-Matt