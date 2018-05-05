Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- It is that time of year again when the person who picks up your mail every day will be looking for food. 5NEWS Anchor Laura Simon sits down with Jennifer Hobbs with the Local Letter Carriers Association to learn how to Stamp Out Hunger.

This Saturday will be the 26th year of the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. In 2010, the food drive surpassed the one billion pound mark in total food collected over its history.

Last year, they picked up over 29 thousand pounds of food just here in Fort Smith, and they are hoping to build on that this year.

You can learn more on their website by clicking here.