2018 Atlantic Tropical Cyclone Names Are In

The Atlantic Ocean’s hurricane season officially begins June 1st. Here are the names for the 2018 season as set by the World Meteorological Organization.

The 2017 season was destructive and four names were retired:

Harvey (Cat-4): devastating flooding in Texas

Irma (Cat-4): struck Key West and South Florida

Maria (Cat-4): struck Puerto Rico

Nate (Cat-1): struck Gulf Coast but brought deadly rains to parts of Central America

-Matt