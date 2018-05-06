Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Early voting for May 22nd Primary Elections starts Monday, May 7. Those in Fort Smith School Districts will also be voting on the Fort Smith Millage increase.

5News morning anchor Laura Simon sat down with Emma Watts and Sam Sicard from the Vision 2023 Committee to discuss the increase and what it will bring to schools.

The tax increase in Fort Smith is to benefit Fort Smith School. You can read more information about the millage increase right here on 5News Online, or you can go to the Fort Smith School District's website.