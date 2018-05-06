Early Voting Begins Monday; Here’s A List Of Candidates

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- Arkansans may begin voting in the Democratic and Republican primary elections at 8 a.m. Monday, May 7.
Here are the 2018 candidates:
FEDERAL OFFICES , FOUR SEATS ON THE BALLOT
U.S. Congress District 1
Rick Crawford (R) (incumbent) Chintan Desai (D) Elvis Presley (L)
U.S. Congress District 2
Paul J. Spencer (D)
Gwen Combs (D)
Clarke Tucker (D)
Jonathan Dunkley (D) The winner of this race will face Rep. French Hill (R - incumbent), Joe Ryne Swafford (L) in the November General Election. District 2 is in central Arkansas and includes Little Rock.
U.S. Congress District 3
Rep. Steve Womack (R) (incumbent)
Robb Ryerse (R)
The winner will face Joshua Mahony (D), Josh Moody (I), Michael Kalagias (L) and write-in Candidate Jason Tate in the November General Election.
District 3 covers a part of Sebastian County -- including Fort Smith -- Washington, Benton, Carroll, Boone, Newton, Pope Counties and part of Marion County.
U.S. Congress District 4
Rep. Bruce Westerman (R) (incumbent)
Randy Caldwell (R)
The winner will face Hayden Shamel (D), Lee McQueen (I), Jack E. Foster (I), Tom Canada (L) and write-in candidate Susan Ann Martin in the November General Election.
District 4 includes Ashley, Bradley, Calhoun, Clark, Cleveland, Columbia, Dallas, Drew, Franklin, Garland, Grant, Hempstead, Hot Spring Howard, Johnson, Lafayette, Little River, Logan, Madison, Miller, Montgomery, Nevada, Ouachita, Pike, Polk, Scott, Sevier, Union, and Yell counties and portions of Crawford, Jefferson, Newton, and Sebastian counties.
REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR
Asa Hutchinson (R)
Jan Morgan (R)
The winner will face the winner of the Democratic primary and Mark West (L) in the November General Election.
DEMOCRATIC GOVERNOR
Leticia Sanders (D)
Jared K. Henderson (D) The winner will face the winner of the Republican primary and Mark West (L) in the November General Election.
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin (R) (incumbent) Anthony Bland (D) Frank Gilbert (L)
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge (R) (incumbent) Kerry Hicks (L) Mike Lee (D)
REPUBLICAN SECRETARY OF STATE
Commissioner of State Lands John Thurston (R)
State Rep. Trevor Drown (R)
The winner of this primary faces Susan Inman (D) and Christopher Olson (L) in the November General Election.
REPUBLICAN STATE SENATE - DISTRICT 5
Bryan B. King (R)
Bob Ballinger (R)
The winner of this primary faces Democrat Jim Wallace (D) in the November General Election.
REPUBLICAN STATE SENATE - DISTRICT 8
Mathew Pitsch (R)
Denny Altes (R)
Frank Glidewell (R)
The winner of this primary faces William Whitefield Hyman (L) in the November General Election. District 8 includes part of Sebastian County, including Fort Smith.
REPUBLICAN STATE REPRESENTATIVE - DISTRICT 76
Kelly Procter Pierce (R)
Cindy Crawford (R)
NOTE: This seat is being vacated by AR State Rep. Mat Pitsch, who’s running for State Senate. District 76 includes part of Sebastian County.
REPUBLICAN STATE REPRESENTATIVE - DISTRICT 83
Timmy Reid (R)
Keith Slape (R)
Donald Ragland (R)
This race is winner take all. There is no contender in the November General Election.
District 83 includes Newton, Part of Carroll, part of Pope, and part of Searcy.
DEMOCRATIC STATE REPRESENTATIVE - DISTRICT 86
Mark Kinion (D)
Nicole Clowney (D)
(Incumbent State Rep. Greg Leding seeking State Senate seat)
This race is winner take all. There is no contender in the November General Election.
REPUBLICAN STATE REPRESENTATIVE - DISTRICT 90
Kendon Underwood (R)
Jana Della Rosa (R)
The winner of this primary faces Democrat Kati McFarland (d) in the November General Election.
REPUBLICAN STATE REPRESENTATIVE - DISTRICT 91
Dan Douglas (R)*
Scott Richardson (R)
This race is winner take all. There is no contender in the November General Election. District 91 includes part of Benton County.
REPUBLICAN STATE REPRESENTATIVE - DISTRICT 93
Jim Dotson (R)*
Gan Nunnally (R)
The winner of this race will face Gayatri Jane Agnew (D) in the November General Election.
ISSUE 1- ATTORNEY FEE LIMIT
ARKANSAS
For
Against
ISSUE 2- VOTER PHOTO ID
ARKANSAS
For
Against
BENTON COUNTY
Contested Races
REPUBLICAN SHERIFF BENTON COUNTY
Shawn Holloway (R)
Glenn Latham (R)
Winner take all. There is no contender in the November General Election.
REPUBLICAN SURVEYOR BENTON COUNTY
Micheal James (R)
Grant Nevill (R)
REPUBLICAN JP POSITION - DISTRICT 1
BENTON COUNTY
Mike McKenzie (R)
Dale King (R)
Winner take all. There is no contender in the November General Election.
REPUBLICAN JP POSITION- DISTRICT 11
BENTON COUNTY
Kelli M. Latham (R)
Dustin Todd (R)
The winner will face Susie Kuilan (D) in the November General Election.
REPUBLICAN JP POSITION - DISTRICT 15 BENTON COUNTY
Joel Edwards (R)
Jamie Sheppard (R)
The winner will face Asele Mack (D) in the November General Election.
REPUBLICAN CONSTABLE - TOWNSHIP 1
BENTON COUNTY
Rob A Deal (R)
James Hollenbeck (R)
Winner take all. There is no contender in the November General Election.
SCHOOL BOARD POSITION 7
GENTRY
Larry Scribner
David Williamson
Nonpartisan Election
SCHOOL BOARD POSITION 7
GRAVETTE
Robyn Skaggs Lovell
James H. Brown
Nonpartisan Election
CRAWFORD COUNTY
Contested Races
REPUBLICAN COUNTY CLERK
CRAWFORD COUNTY
Teresa Armer-Cobbe (R)
Jolynn Tink Wester (R)
Winner takes all, no contender in the November General Election.
REPUBLICAN JP POSITION - DISTRICT 3
CRAWFORD COUNTY
Jim Atchison (R)
Chase H. DeCroo (R)
David Rofkahr (R)
Winner takes all, no contender in the November General Election.
REPUBLICAN JP POSITION - DISTRICT 5
CRAWFORD COUNTY
Jon Baker (R)
Raymond Harvey (R)
Winner takes all, no contender in the November General Election.
REPUBLICAN JP POSITION - DISTRICT 6
CRAWFORD COUNTY
Connie Beyerle (R)
Mark Shaffer (R)
Winner takes all, no contender in the November General Election.
REPUBLICAN CONSTABLE - DISTRICT 2
CRAWFORD COUNTY
Tom Fite (R)
Farrah L. Turner (R)
Winner takes all, no contender in the November General Election.
REPUBLICAN CONSTABLE - DISTRICT 4
CRAWFORD COUNTY
Joe Howard (R)
Thomas Dale Roberts (R)
Winner takes all, no contender in the November General Election.
REPUBLICAN CONSTABLE - DISTRICT 9
CRAWFORD COUNTY
Thomas Buckner (R)
Marty Clark (R)
Winner takes all, no contender in the November General Election.
SCHOOL BOARD POSITION 3
MOUNTAINBURG
Boyd Mize
Lesli France
Nonpartisan Election
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Contested Races
REPUBLICAN JP POSITION 4
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Randy Kinsworthy (R)
H. Rex Heffington (R)
Winner takes all, no contender in the November General Election.
REPUBLICAN JP POSITION 7
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Gary O’Neal (R)
Daniel Cibikr Sr. (R)
Winner takes all, no contender in the November General Election.
REPUBLICAN JP POSITION 8
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Kim Loughridge (R)
Cody Sosebee (R)
Winner takes all, no contender in the November General Election.
SCHOOL BOARD POSITION 5
OZARK
Rick Cline
Garrett Shepherd
Jason Harris
Nonpartisan Election
DEMOCRAT CONSTABLE WHITE OAK
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Paul Williams (D)
Orla Larsen (D)
Winner takes all, no contender in the November General Election.
REPUBLICAN CONSTABLE BOSTON COUNTY
Doug Gilliam (R)
Ross Roden (R)
JOHNSON COUNTY
Contested Races
REPUBLICAN SHERIFF
JOHNSON COUNTY
Dale Wood (R)
J. Shannon Holman (R)
Jimmy Stephens (R)
James Melson (R)
The winner will face Jimmy Dorney (D) in the November General Election.
REBPULICAN JP POSITION 2
JOHNSON COUNTY
David L. Smothers (R)
Paula Ober (R)
The winner will face Democrat David Graves in the November General Election.
DEMOCRAT JP POSITION 5
JOHNSON COUNTY
Larry Plugge (D)*
Mike Estes (D)
The winner will face Jordan Mayes (R) in the November General Election.
District 5 includes Madison, part of Carroll, part of Crawford, part of Franklin, part of Johnson, part of Sebastian, and part of Washington.
DEMOCRAT CONSTABLE PITTSBURG
JOHNSON COUNTY
Ronnie Wayne Butler (D)
Jeff Roberson (D)
Winner takes all, no contender in the November General Election.
SCHOOL BOARD POSITION 4
WESTSIDE
Flo Ann Highfill
Kyle W. Holt
Nonpartisan Election
LOGAN COUNTY
Contested Races
REPUBLICAN COUNTY JUDGE
LOGAN COUNTY
Ray Gack (R)
Randy Trusty (R)
Winner takes all, no contender in the November General Election.
DEMOCRAT COUNTY CLERK
LOGAN COUNTY
Peggy Fitzjurls (D)
Tracye Hughes (D)
Winner takes all, no contender in the November General Election.
REPUBLICAN SHERIFF
LOGAN COUNTY
Jason W. Massey (R)
Jason Parsons (R)
Winner takes all, no contender in the November General Election.
SCHOOL BOARD POSITION 5
PARIS
Dustin P. Schluterman
Beth Ullrich
Nonpartisan Election
MADISON COUNTY
Contested Races
DEMOCRAT CONSTABLE NORTH TOWNSHIP
MADISON COUNTY
Michael Sloan (D)
Lucas Myer (D)
Winner takes all, no contender in the November General Election.
SCHOOL BOARD ZONE 3
HUNTSVILLE
Danny Thomas
Tara Thompson Box
Joey McConnell
Nonpartisan Election
SCOTT COUNTY
Contested Races
DEMOCRAT COUNTY JUDGE
SCOTT COUNTY
James Forbes (D)
Phillip Sherrill (D)
Winner takes all, no contender in the November General Election.
DEMOCRAT CONSTABLE CONOR LAMB
SCOTT COUNTY
Rick Powell (D)
Tim McCurter (D)
Winner will face candidate Tim Starr (R) in the November General Election.
SEBASTIAN COUNTY
Contested Races
REPUBLICAN ASSESSOR
SEBASTIAN COUNTY
Susan Clem (R)
Zach Johnson (R)*
Winner takes all, no contender in the November General Election.
REPUBLICAN CONSTABLE POS. 2
SEBASTIAN COUNTY
Jeffrey B. Turner (R)
Steve Wiley (R)
Winner takes all, no contender in the November General Election.
DEMOCRAT COUNTY JUDGE
SEBASTIAN COUNTY
Ken Blevins (D)
Mosie Boyd (D)
Winner will face incumbent David Hudson (R) in the November General Election.
REPUBLICAN SHERIFF
SEBASTIAN COUNTY
Jarrard Copeland (R)
Randy McFadden (R)
Hobe Runion (R)
Winner takes all, no contender in the November General Election.
This seat is being vacated by Sheriff Bill Hollenbeck, who served since 2011.
REPUBLICAN TREASURER/COLLECTOR
SEBASTIAN COUNTY
Steve Hotz (R)
Judith Miller (R)
Winner will face Jeannie Wilson (D) in the November General Election.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Contested Races
REPUBLICAN JP - DISTRICT 5
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Denny Upton (R)
Patrick W. Deakins (R)
Winner will face Dana Reynolds (D) in the November General Election.
REPUBLICAN JP - DISTRICT 13
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Joel Maxwell (R)
Willie E. Leming (R)
Winner takes all, no contender in the November General Election.
MILLAGE - SILOAM SPRINGS
For
Against
SCHOOL BOARD AT LARGE POSITION 2
LINCOLN
Oleta Conner Danforth
Dax Moreton
SCHOOL BOARD AT LARGE POSITION 2
SPRINGDALE
Jefferson Miller
Nick Emerson
Nonpartisan Election
Benton and Washington Counties
SCHOOL BOARD POSITION 1
WEST FORK
Randall Coker
Mark Edward Findahl
*Nonpartisan Election
SUPREME COURT
Courtney Goodson*
David Sterling
Kenneth Hixson
*Nonpartisan Election
MAY 7, 2018
Early voting begins at 8 a.m.
MAY 22, 2018
Preferential Primary Election
Nonpartisan General Election
For all your election questions visit the Arkansas Secretary of State’s website and the Arkansas election calendar.