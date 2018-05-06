Early Voting Begins Monday; Here’s A List Of Candidates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- Arkansans may begin voting in the Democratic and Republican primary elections at 8 a.m. Monday, May 7.

Here are the 2018 candidates:

FEDERAL OFFICES , FOUR SEATS ON THE BALLOT

U.S. Congress District 1

Rick Crawford (R) (incumbent) Chintan Desai (D) Elvis Presley (L)

U.S. Congress District 2

Paul J. Spencer (D)

Gwen Combs (D)

Clarke Tucker (D)

Jonathan Dunkley (D) The winner of this race will face Rep. French Hill (R - incumbent), Joe Ryne Swafford (L) in the November General Election. District 2 is in central Arkansas and includes Little Rock.

U.S. Congress District 3

Rep. Steve Womack (R) (incumbent)

Robb Ryerse (R)

The winner will face Joshua Mahony (D), Josh Moody (I), Michael Kalagias (L) and write-in Candidate Jason Tate in the November General Election.

District 3 covers a part of Sebastian County -- including Fort Smith -- Washington, Benton, Carroll, Boone, Newton, Pope Counties and part of Marion County.

U.S. Congress District 4

Rep. Bruce Westerman (R) (incumbent)

Randy Caldwell (R)

The winner will face Hayden Shamel (D), Lee McQueen (I), Jack E. Foster (I), Tom Canada (L) and write-in candidate Susan Ann Martin in the November General Election.

District 4 includes Ashley, Bradley, Calhoun, Clark, Cleveland, Columbia, Dallas, Drew, Franklin, Garland, Grant, Hempstead, Hot Spring Howard, Johnson, Lafayette, Little River, Logan, Madison, Miller, Montgomery, Nevada, Ouachita, Pike, Polk, Scott, Sevier, Union, and Yell counties and portions of Crawford, Jefferson, Newton, and Sebastian counties.

REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR

Asa Hutchinson (R)

Jan Morgan (R)

The winner will face the winner of the Democratic primary and Mark West (L) in the November General Election.

DEMOCRATIC GOVERNOR

Leticia Sanders (D)

Jared K. Henderson (D) The winner will face the winner of the Republican primary and Mark West (L) in the November General Election.

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin (R) (incumbent) Anthony Bland (D) Frank Gilbert (L)

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge (R) (incumbent) Kerry Hicks (L) Mike Lee (D)

REPUBLICAN SECRETARY OF STATE

Commissioner of State Lands John Thurston (R)

State Rep. Trevor Drown (R)

The winner of this primary faces Susan Inman (D) and Christopher Olson (L) in the November General Election.

REPUBLICAN STATE SENATE - DISTRICT 5

Bryan B. King (R)

Bob Ballinger (R)

The winner of this primary faces Democrat Jim Wallace (D) in the November General Election.

REPUBLICAN STATE SENATE - DISTRICT 8

Mathew Pitsch (R)

Denny Altes (R)

Frank Glidewell (R)

The winner of this primary faces William Whitefield Hyman (L) in the November General Election. District 8 includes part of Sebastian County, including Fort Smith.

REPUBLICAN STATE REPRESENTATIVE - DISTRICT 76

Kelly Procter Pierce (R)

Cindy Crawford (R)

NOTE: This seat is being vacated by AR State Rep. Mat Pitsch, who’s running for State Senate. District 76 includes part of Sebastian County.

REPUBLICAN STATE REPRESENTATIVE - DISTRICT 83

Timmy Reid (R)

Keith Slape (R)

Donald Ragland (R)

This race is winner take all. There is no contender in the November General Election.

District 83 includes Newton, Part of Carroll, part of Pope, and part of Searcy.

DEMOCRATIC STATE REPRESENTATIVE - DISTRICT 86

Mark Kinion (D)

Nicole Clowney (D)

(Incumbent State Rep. Greg Leding seeking State Senate seat)

This race is winner take all. There is no contender in the November General Election.

REPUBLICAN STATE REPRESENTATIVE - DISTRICT 90

Kendon Underwood (R)

Jana Della Rosa (R)

The winner of this primary faces Democrat Kati McFarland (d) in the November General Election.

REPUBLICAN STATE REPRESENTATIVE - DISTRICT 91

Dan Douglas (R)*

Scott Richardson (R)

This race is winner take all. There is no contender in the November General Election. District 91 includes part of Benton County.

REPUBLICAN STATE REPRESENTATIVE - DISTRICT 93

Jim Dotson (R)*

Gan Nunnally (R)

The winner of this race will face Gayatri Jane Agnew (D) in the November General Election.

ISSUE 1- ATTORNEY FEE LIMIT

ARKANSAS

For

Against

ISSUE 2- VOTER PHOTO ID

ARKANSAS

For

Against

BENTON COUNTY

Contested Races

REPUBLICAN SHERIFF BENTON COUNTY

Shawn Holloway (R)

Glenn Latham (R)

Winner take all. There is no contender in the November General Election.

REPUBLICAN SURVEYOR BENTON COUNTY

Micheal James (R)

Grant Nevill (R)

REPUBLICAN JP POSITION - DISTRICT 1

BENTON COUNTY

Mike McKenzie (R)

Dale King (R)

Winner take all. There is no contender in the November General Election.

REPUBLICAN JP POSITION- DISTRICT 11

BENTON COUNTY

Kelli M. Latham (R)

Dustin Todd (R)

The winner will face Susie Kuilan (D) in the November General Election.

REPUBLICAN JP POSITION - DISTRICT 15 BENTON COUNTY

Joel Edwards (R)

Jamie Sheppard (R)

The winner will face Asele Mack (D) in the November General Election.

REPUBLICAN CONSTABLE - TOWNSHIP 1

BENTON COUNTY

Rob A Deal (R)

James Hollenbeck (R)

Winner take all. There is no contender in the November General Election.

SCHOOL BOARD POSITION 7

GENTRY

Larry Scribner

David Williamson

Nonpartisan Election

SCHOOL BOARD POSITION 7

GRAVETTE

Robyn Skaggs Lovell

James H. Brown

Nonpartisan Election

CRAWFORD COUNTY

Contested Races

REPUBLICAN COUNTY CLERK

CRAWFORD COUNTY

Teresa Armer-Cobbe (R)

Jolynn Tink Wester (R)

Winner takes all, no contender in the November General Election.

REPUBLICAN JP POSITION - DISTRICT 3

CRAWFORD COUNTY

Jim Atchison (R)

Chase H. DeCroo (R)

David Rofkahr (R)

Winner takes all, no contender in the November General Election.

REPUBLICAN JP POSITION - DISTRICT 5

CRAWFORD COUNTY

Jon Baker (R)

Raymond Harvey (R)

Winner takes all, no contender in the November General Election.

REPUBLICAN JP POSITION - DISTRICT 6

CRAWFORD COUNTY

Connie Beyerle (R)

Mark Shaffer (R)

Winner takes all, no contender in the November General Election.

REPUBLICAN CONSTABLE - DISTRICT 2

CRAWFORD COUNTY

Tom Fite (R)

Farrah L. Turner (R)

Winner takes all, no contender in the November General Election.

REPUBLICAN CONSTABLE - DISTRICT 4

CRAWFORD COUNTY

Joe Howard (R)

Thomas Dale Roberts (R)

Winner takes all, no contender in the November General Election.

REPUBLICAN CONSTABLE - DISTRICT 9

CRAWFORD COUNTY

Thomas Buckner (R)

Marty Clark (R)

Winner takes all, no contender in the November General Election.

SCHOOL BOARD POSITION 3

MOUNTAINBURG

Boyd Mize

Lesli France

Nonpartisan Election

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Contested Races

REPUBLICAN JP POSITION 4

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Randy Kinsworthy (R)

H. Rex Heffington (R)

Winner takes all, no contender in the November General Election.

REPUBLICAN JP POSITION 7

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Gary O’Neal (R)

Daniel Cibikr Sr. (R)

Winner takes all, no contender in the November General Election.

REPUBLICAN JP POSITION 8

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Kim Loughridge (R)

Cody Sosebee (R)

Winner takes all, no contender in the November General Election.

SCHOOL BOARD POSITION 5

OZARK

Rick Cline

Garrett Shepherd

Jason Harris

Nonpartisan Election

DEMOCRAT CONSTABLE WHITE OAK

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Paul Williams (D)

Orla Larsen (D)

Winner takes all, no contender in the November General Election.

REPUBLICAN CONSTABLE BOSTON COUNTY

Doug Gilliam (R)

Ross Roden (R)

JOHNSON COUNTY

Contested Races

REPUBLICAN SHERIFF

JOHNSON COUNTY

Dale Wood (R)

J. Shannon Holman (R)

Jimmy Stephens (R)

James Melson (R)

The winner will face Jimmy Dorney (D) in the November General Election.

REBPULICAN JP POSITION 2

JOHNSON COUNTY

David L. Smothers (R)

Paula Ober (R)

The winner will face Democrat David Graves in the November General Election.

DEMOCRAT JP POSITION 5

JOHNSON COUNTY

Larry Plugge (D)*

Mike Estes (D)

The winner will face Jordan Mayes (R) in the November General Election.

District 5 includes Madison, part of Carroll, part of Crawford, part of Franklin, part of Johnson, part of Sebastian, and part of Washington.

DEMOCRAT CONSTABLE PITTSBURG

JOHNSON COUNTY

Ronnie Wayne Butler (D)

Jeff Roberson (D)

Winner takes all, no contender in the November General Election.

SCHOOL BOARD POSITION 4

WESTSIDE

Flo Ann Highfill

Kyle W. Holt

Nonpartisan Election

LOGAN COUNTY

Contested Races

REPUBLICAN COUNTY JUDGE

LOGAN COUNTY

Ray Gack (R)

Randy Trusty (R)

Winner takes all, no contender in the November General Election.

DEMOCRAT COUNTY CLERK

LOGAN COUNTY

Peggy Fitzjurls (D)

Tracye Hughes (D)

Winner takes all, no contender in the November General Election.

REPUBLICAN SHERIFF

LOGAN COUNTY

Jason W. Massey (R)

Jason Parsons (R)

Winner takes all, no contender in the November General Election.

SCHOOL BOARD POSITION 5

PARIS

Dustin P. Schluterman

Beth Ullrich

Nonpartisan Election

MADISON COUNTY

Contested Races

DEMOCRAT CONSTABLE NORTH TOWNSHIP

MADISON COUNTY

Michael Sloan (D)

Lucas Myer (D)

Winner takes all, no contender in the November General Election.



SCHOOL BOARD ZONE 3

HUNTSVILLE

Danny Thomas

Tara Thompson Box

Joey McConnell

Nonpartisan Election

SCOTT COUNTY

Contested Races

DEMOCRAT COUNTY JUDGE

SCOTT COUNTY

James Forbes (D)

Phillip Sherrill (D)

Winner takes all, no contender in the November General Election.

DEMOCRAT CONSTABLE CONOR LAMB

SCOTT COUNTY

Rick Powell (D)

Tim McCurter (D)

Winner will face candidate Tim Starr (R) in the November General Election.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

Contested Races

REPUBLICAN ASSESSOR

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

Susan Clem (R)

Zach Johnson (R)*

Winner takes all, no contender in the November General Election.

REPUBLICAN CONSTABLE POS. 2

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

Jeffrey B. Turner (R)

Steve Wiley (R)

Winner takes all, no contender in the November General Election.

DEMOCRAT COUNTY JUDGE

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

Ken Blevins (D)

Mosie Boyd (D)

Winner will face incumbent David Hudson (R) in the November General Election.

REPUBLICAN SHERIFF

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

Jarrard Copeland (R)

Randy McFadden (R)

Hobe Runion (R)

Winner takes all, no contender in the November General Election.

This seat is being vacated by Sheriff Bill Hollenbeck, who served since 2011.

REPUBLICAN TREASURER/COLLECTOR

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

Steve Hotz (R)

Judith Miller (R)

Winner will face Jeannie Wilson (D) in the November General Election.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Contested Races

REPUBLICAN JP - DISTRICT 5

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Denny Upton (R)

Patrick W. Deakins (R)

Winner will face Dana Reynolds (D) in the November General Election.

REPUBLICAN JP - DISTRICT 13

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Joel Maxwell (R)

Willie E. Leming (R)

Winner takes all, no contender in the November General Election.



MILLAGE - SILOAM SPRINGS

For

Against

SCHOOL BOARD AT LARGE POSITION 2

LINCOLN

Oleta Conner Danforth

Dax Moreton



SCHOOL BOARD AT LARGE POSITION 2

SPRINGDALE

Jefferson Miller

Nick Emerson

Nonpartisan Election

Benton and Washington Counties

SCHOOL BOARD POSITION 1

WEST FORK

Randall Coker

Mark Edward Findahl

*Nonpartisan Election

SUPREME COURT

Courtney Goodson*

David Sterling

Kenneth Hixson

*Nonpartisan Election

MAY 7, 2018

Early voting begins at 8 a.m.

MAY 22, 2018

Preferential Primary Election

Nonpartisan General Election

For all your election questions visit the Arkansas Secretary of State’s website and the Arkansas election calendar.