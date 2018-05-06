× Elderly Man Dies In Fiery Car Crash

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — An elderly man died when could not get out of his burning car Saturday (May 5) night, Arkansas State Police (ASP) reported.

Around 11:15 p.m., A.C. Benton, 88, was eastbound on Lawson Road, in Lawson, driving a 2005 Toyota when the car veered off the road, into a ditch and caught fire, according to ASP.

The weather was clear and the road was dry when the crash happened, according to the ASP report.

This is the state’s 140th fatality for 2018 according to information from ASP fatal index report.