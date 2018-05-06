Segment Sponsored by: Breeden
Mrs. Kathy McVey – 4th Grade – Centerton Gamble Elementary – Centerton
Mrs. Natalie Bush – 4th – Centerton Gamble Elementary – Centerton
Mrs. Kristen Tackett – 2nd Grade – Centerton Gamble Elementary – Centerton
Mrs. Elise Wood – 3rd Grade – Centerton Gamble Elementary – Centerton
Mrs. Alissa Larkin – 1st Grade – Centerton Gamble Elementary – Centerton
Centerton Police Chief Placed On Administrative Leave During Investigation
Centerton Man Accused Of Raping Girl
Centerton Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 4-Year-Old Girl
Centerton K9 Officer Helps Make A Drug Bust
Local Family OK After Fire Destroys Home
15 Local Runners Participate In Boston Marathon
Two In Benton County Face 586 Charges In Connection With Forgery, Drugs
Man Facing Charges After Gun Accidentally Goes Off On Bentonville Square
Thousands Without Power In Benton County