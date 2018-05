Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD (KFSM) -- A send off party was held for Miss Arkansas USA Lauren Weaver on Sunday (May 6).

She will soon head to Shreveport, Louisiana, to compete in the 2018 Miss USA Pageant, Monday, May 21st.

Joining her on the trip will be her parents and siblings.

Friends and family gathered today to wish her well...and Greenwood's mayor was there to proclaim this day as "Lauren Weaver Day."