× Streaks Continue As Arkansas Drops Series To LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (KFSM)–Arkansas entered Sunday’s rubber match against LSU with a chance to check three ‘first’ boxes. But as has been the case over the better part of the last decade, the Tigers didn’t let that happen.

With a 7-5 loss, No. 5 Arkansas (34-15, 14-10) failed to win its first SEC road series of the year. The Razorbacks still haven’t won a road series against LSU since 2004 and have lost seven straight series dating back to 2011.

Isaiah Campbell pitched well for four innings, but allowed four runs in the fifth and exited with the final line of 4.1 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, 3 K. Cody Scroggins and Bryce Bonnin each allowed a run in relief.

On the other hand, AJ Labas pitched well for the Tigers, allowing just one run over six innings. The lone blemish was Heston Kjerstad’s 10th home run of the season.

The Hogs didn’t go down without a fight, thanks to a four run seventh inning. Kjerstad drove in two runs on a single and Eric Cole rolled a ball to first base that scored two more runs on a fielding error.

Arkansas is now 32-72 all time against LSU, 12-36 in Baton Rouge. Dave Van Horn has won just 18 of 57 games against the Tigers.

Arkansas has two series remaining before the SEC tournament. The Diamond Hogs return to Baum Stadium to host Texas A&M next weekend before closing the season at Georgia.

To see all the scores from the Razorbacks season, click here.