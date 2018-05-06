Sunday’s Weather: Few T-Storms Late-Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Expect another warm day on Sunday with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. A weak cold front will move across our area late this afternoon and evening with a limited chance for showers or thunderstorm or two.

Sunday's NW Arkansas Forecast

Sunday's River Valley Forecast

This image shows around 7pm Sunday. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible as a weak cold front moves into the area.

Calm weather (at least by May standards) will continue for much of the upcoming work week. The best chance for rain this week arrives on Wednesday.

Another storm system could be arriving sometime around next weekend.

-Garrett