Suspect Sought In Death Of 60-Year-Old Arkansas Man

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in North Little Rock say they are investigating the death of a 60-year-old man as a homicide.

Police say officers received an emergency call about an injured person about 3:15 p.m. Saturday (May 5) and found the victim, identified as Ronald L. Campbell, with a significant injury near a boat ramp along the Arkansas River.

Authorities say Campbell had sustained a life-threatening injury and was taken to a hospital in Little Rock, where he later died.

Details about the injury were not made public, but authorities say they are investigating Campbell’s death as the city’s ninth homicide so far this year.

Information about a possible suspect was not immediately available. The case remains under investigation.