Top Prizes Awarded At Bentonville Film Festival

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — The Bentonville Film Festival awarded the festivals top prizes on Sunday.

Each year the festival features both jury and audience awards given out to various films screened at the festival.

This year, Jury Awards went to “Lez Bomb” for Best Narrative Film, “Emanuel” for Best Documentary Film, “The Brownlist” for Best Short Film and “Beast” was recognized with the Best Episodic Award.

This year’s Audience Awards went to “Miss Arizona” for Best Narrative, “Love Always Mom” for Best Documentary, “Laboratory Conditions” for Best Short, “Brooklynification” for Best Episodic Film.

“F.R.E.D.I.” made its world premiere at this year’s Bentonville Film Festival and secured the conveted Best of the Fest award.

You can find out more about this year’s winners by visiting the Bentonville Film Festival website.