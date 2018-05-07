Chase In Spiro Results In Discovery of Drugs, Two Arrests

SPIRO (KFSM) — A chase of an Arkansas couple by Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the LeFlore County sheriff’s deputies resulted in the couple’s arrest Monday morning on several charges, including drug possession.

Spiro and Panama Oklahoma Highway Patrol units initiated a chase of a white Mercedes near a community on Highway 59 for reckless driving about 7:30 a.m., and the LeFlore County Sheriff’s deputies joined the pursuit, according to Rob Seale, sheriff of LeFlore County. The chase lasted 25 minutes and ended in a field west of Spiro on Oklahoma 271. Speeds reached up to 130 mph, Seale said.

During a subsequent search of the car, deputies and patrol officers found marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, Seale said. They also found a fake pistol.

Deputies initially arrested a man and a woman on charges of evading arrest and reckless driving, Seale said. With the discovery of the drugs, they are also being booked for possession of marijuana, controlled dangerous substances (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia. Both are from Arkansas. The were taken to the LeFlore County Detention Center.

No injuries were reported in the pursuit.