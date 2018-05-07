Early Voting Opens For May 22 Primaries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- Early voting opens today (May 7) for the May 22 primary elections in Arkansas.

The Sebastian County Courthouse is one of four places in that county where registered voters can cast their ballots for the primary elections. Other places include the Ben Geren Park Tornado Shelter, Creekmore Community Center and Harvest Time.

A list of early voting sites in Benton County can be found here. Washington County voting sites can be found here. Other polling places can be searched on the Arkansas Secretary of State's voter information website.

Residents in Fort Smith will decide the fate of the Fort Smith Public Schools millage proposal, which seeks to increase the millage to help fund school improvement projects. The improvements will cost more than $120 million.

Arkansans will be able to vote in both the Democratic and Republican primaries starting this morning.

"The hours are very convenient, especially for working people, because we are open until 6 [p.m.], plus the two Saturday times that we're open," said Betsy Harrell in the Benton County clerk's office. "It just helps with traffic flow on Election Day. If we can get more people in that two weeks before elections to vote, then hopefully, it will keep our vote centers from getting too crowded."

Early voting will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., then 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Early voting ends at 5 p.m. the Monday (May 21) before the elections.

Those wanting to vote early should bring their driver's license or state ID. The Arkansas Supreme Court ruled last week the state could enforce the law requiring an ID to vote.

A list of candidates can be found here.