Fort Smith Couple Raising Awareness After Dog Attack

FORT SMITH (KFSM)-- A Fort Smith couple and their dogs are recovering after being attacked by two Rottweilers while on a walk around their neighborhood Friday night (May 4).

Aaron and Beth Price were walking their dogs around their Park Hill neighborhood when they saw two large Rottweilers.

"They crossed the street and immediately went for our dogs," Aaron said. "We grabbed our dogs and just couldn't get them away."

In a picture taken after the attack, you can see Beth's clothes and shoes covered in mud from trying to help save her dogs.

"[I] Put them in a headlock and waved down a car that was driving by and some kids got out and they were able to get our dogs in their car and just get them to a safe place," Aaron said.

The Price's dogs suffered injuries to their heads and faces.

Police have not released the names of the Rottweilers' owner, but animal control from the Fort Smith Police Department said this isn't the first time they've responded to a call involving one of these particular dogs.

"The owner received citations and the dogs were deemed vicious, so they're going to have to comply with the dog ordinance of Fort Smith to be able to keep the dogs here," said animal control officer Roger McAlister.

5NEWS has covered several dog attacks in the last few months in the River Valley and animal control said the increase could be from the area's population growth, and pet owners not properly restraining their animals.

"You're responsible," McAlister said. "If you have children, you have to take care of them. Pets are no different. It's not just the victim or the pet owners. It's all of them together that loses. It's never a good situation for anybody when something like that happens."

The Prices are sharing their story to raise awareness and want the owners to be held accountable.

"It's not necessarily that we want to go after the dogs, but the owners need to be held responsible," Beth said. "That way this doesn't happen again."

No word yet on what will happen to the two Rottweilers from the attack.

Animal Control said owners whose animals are deemed vicious have to comply with a city ordinance that includes keeping the dog in a pin at all times except to be vaccinated and a $1,000 yearly permit among other requirements.