Hottest Of The Year; Already Summer?

Seems like we transitioned out of our cold Spring and right into a pattern of early Summer.

Temperatures on Monday reached into the upper 80s to near 90º making it the hottest day of 2018 so far. In fact, both Fayetteville & Fort Smith tied record highs set back in 1955 and 1962 respectively.

Afternoon highs will continue to trend warmer than normal for the rest of the week. Normal temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s for this time of year.

-Garrett