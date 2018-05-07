× Luke Bryan Coming To Walmart AMP In August

ROGERS (KFSM) — Luke Bryan is coming to the Walmart AMP in August.

The country music vocalist and songwriter will bring his “What Makes You Country Tour” to the AMP on Wednesday, Aug. 1 as part of the 2018 Cox Concert Series, according to a news release from the AMP on Monday. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 11, at 10 a.m.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. concert. Ticket prices will be from $56 to $106 plus fees and can be purchased at the Walton Arts Center box office in Fayetteville and the Walmart AMP box office in Rogers, by calling (479) 443-5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com.

Bryan was named the 2013 Entertainer of the Year by the Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association Awards. He has sold more than 7 million albums worldwide. He is currently serving as a judge on American Idol.

He will be joined by special guests Jon Pardi and Morgan Wallen.