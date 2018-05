× State Soccer Tournament Brackets & Results

7A State Tournament

at Rogers & Heritage

Boys

Thursday

Game 1: Bryant vs Bentonville

Game 2: Fayetteville vs Southside

Game 3: Rogers vs Cabot

Game 4: Little Rock Catholic vs Bentonville West

Friday

Game 5: Springdale vs Game 1 winner

Game 6: Northside vs Game 2 winner

Game 7: Conway vs Game 3 winner

Game 8: Har-Ber vs Game 4 winner

Saturday

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 8: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner

Championship, at Razorback Field



Girls

Thursday

Game 1: Mount St. Mary vs Springdale

Game 2: Har-Ber vs Northside

Game 3: Fayetteville vs Cabot

Game 4: Conway vs Heritage

Friday

Game 5: Bentonville vs Game 1 winner

Game 6: Bryant vs Game 2 winner

Game 7: Southside vs Game 3 winner

Game 8: Rogers vs Game 4 winner

Saturday

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 8: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner

Championship, at Razorback Field



6A State Tournament

at Russellville High School & Arkansas Tech University

Boys

Thursday

Game 1: Greenwood vs Marion

Game 2: Searcy vs Sheridan

Game 3: Little Rock Hall vs Texarkana

Game 4: Benton vs Jacksonville

Friday

Game 5: Jonesboro vs Game 1 winner

Game 6: Russellville vs Game 2 winner

Game 7: Siloam Springs vs Game 3 winner

Game 8: Mountain Home vs Game 4 winner

Saturday

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 8: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner

Championship, at Razorback Field



Girls

Thursday

Game 1: El Dorado vs Little Rock Hall

Game 2: Jonesboro vs Texarkana

Game 3: Marion vs Russellville

Game 4: Greenwood vs Jacksonville

Friday

Game 5: Mountain Home vs Game 1 winner

Game 6: Benton vs Game 2 winner

Game 7: Siloam Springs vs Game 3 winner

Game 8: Searcy vs Game 4 winner

Saturday

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 8: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner

Championship, at Razorback Field



5A State Tournament

at Harrison High School

Boys

Thursday

Game 1: Hot Springs vs Greenbrier

Game 2: Little Rock Christian vs Paragould

Game 3: Maumelle vs Lakeside

Game 4: Batesville vs Parkview

Game 5: Valley View vs Little Rock Mills

Game 6: Morrilton vs Hope

Game 7: Pulaski Academy vs Nettleton

Game 8: De Queen vs Clarksville

Friday

Game 9: Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner

Game 10: Game 3 winner vs Game 4 winner

Game 11: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner

Saturday

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs Game 12 winner

Championship, at Razorback Field

Girls

Thursday

Game 1: De Queen vs Vilonia

Game 2: Pulaski Academy vs Paragould

Game 3: Harrison vs White Hall

Game 4: Batesville vs Beebe

Game 5: Valley View vs Sylvan Hills

Game 6: Maumelle vs Hope

Game 7: Little Rock Christian vs Greene County Tech

Game 8: Lakeside vs Greenbrier

Friday

Game 9: Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner

Game 10: Game 3 winner vs Game 4 winner

Game 11: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs Game 8 winner

Saturday

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs Game 10 winner

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs Game 12 winner

Championship, at Razorback Field



4A soccer will be posted as soon as the bracket is set.