Three People Facing Charges After Police Pursuit In Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE (KFSM) — Three people in Clarksville are facing charges after throwing drug paraphernalia out of a car window during a police pursuit, according to Clarksville police.

Police attempted to stop a car that had no taillights Sunday (May 6). John Satterfield was driving the car and began to flee from officers, according to police. Items were thrown from the car during the short pursuit, but were later recovered.

The car pulled over at the end of a private road in the Big Danger area and Satterfield led police on a short foot chase.

John Satterfield, Erin Newberry and Trajon Carney were later taken into custody and transported to the Johnson County Detention Center.

They are facing several charges, including possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with purpose to deliver.