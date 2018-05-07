× UA Libraries To Serve As Archives For Bentonville Film Festival

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Material from the Bentonville Film Festival will have a permanent home in Fayetteville.

The University of Arkansas libraries has reached an agreement with the Bentonville Film Festival Foundation to archive materials from the event at the University Libraries’ Special Collections, the UA said in a news release Monday. Filmmakers will decide whether to preserve their work through this agreement. Items such as programs and books will be preserved in the archive, as well.

“We have been working to expand our holdings in music and the performing arts, and the Bentonville Film Festival materials will greatly help our students and faculty in researching film and the arts,” Carolyn Henderson Allen, dean of Libraries said in the news release. “As always, the public is also welcome to view and use Special Collections materials.”

The Bentonville Film Festival was co-founded by Academy Award winner Geena Davis and Trevor Drinkwater, Inclusion Companies CEO. The year-long event culminates with a six-day festival in May that promotes inclusion in all media forms.

The Universities Libraries also serves as the archives for the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival, the oldest all-documentary film festival in North America.

More information on the Bentonville Film Festival Archives or other special collections is available by calling (479) 575-8444 or emailing specoll@uark.edu.