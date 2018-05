× WATCH: Mild Morning, Hot And Sunny This Afternoon

This week will bring unusually quiet weather for the early part of May with limited rain chances and warmer than normal weather. Highs today will top out in the 80s area wide with slightly warmer weather Tuesday. A few showers will be possible Wednesday.

Hour-by-hour forecast for Northwest Arkansas:

Hour-by-hour forecast for the River Valley: