Boil Order Issued For Some Cedarville Residents

CEDARVILLE (KFSM) — The Department of Health issued a boil order on Tuesday to certain residents in Cedarville.

The boil order affects about 130 customers of the Cedarville Waterworks on Shiloh Road from Arkansas 220 to Shiloh Estates, plus all side roads.

The order is a precautionary measure, the waterworks said in a news release. There is a possibility that contaminated water may have entered the distribution system during a partial loss in normal system pressure. The pressure loss was a result of a water main break

All affected customers should boil any water for drinking or food preparation briskly for one minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded, and only boiled water should be used to make ice.

The boil order will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected, an adequate disinfectant level is reached and tests show the water is safe to drink.