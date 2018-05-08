× Centerton Police Looking For Theft Suspect

CENTERTON (KFSM) — Centerton Police are looking for a theft suspect.

Centerton Police posted a video to their Facebook page on Tuesday asking the public’s help in identifying the suspect, who they said “broke into some property that didn’t belong to him and decided to steal a few things while he was at it.”

The suspect has a tattoo of the name “McKayln” on his right forearm. He was wearing a hat that said “Core Cut” on the side and “Diamond Products” on the front. Diamond Products is a concrete saw company out of Ohio.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Centerton Police Criminal Investigation Division at (479) 795-4431, Ext. 4.