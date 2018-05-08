× DEA Reports Record Number Of Pills Gathered During Drug Take Back Day

NEW ORLEANS (KFSM) — The Drug Enforcement Administration said the 15th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day brought in a record number of unused, unwanted or expired prescription medication.

The event took place at more than 6,000 sites nationwide, according to a DEA news release. With a record-setting amount of local, state and federal partners, the DEA collected and destroyed close to 1 million pounds (nearly 475 tons) of prescription drugs.

To date, the DEA has collected 9,964,714 pounds, or 4,982 tons, of prescription drugs since fall 2010.

The New Orleans Field Division of the DEA — which covers Arkansas, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi — collected 43,138 pounds of drugs. Of those, Arkansas collected 27,809 of that total, or more than half.

Complete results for the Take Back Day are available at deatakeback.com. The next Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 27.